JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed seven new bills into law Thursday at the State Capitol.
The seven bills include:
House bill 2116: No Patient Left Alone Act
This bill requires health care facilities to allow patients to have two visitors who will provide mental support to the patient. It also mandates that health care facilities allow at least six hour visits. The bill includes provisions requiring that visitors have to follow facility guidelines, like wearing protective gear.
Rep. Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe), Rep. Mitch Boggs (R-LaRussell), Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly) and Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson) sponsored the bill, saying it is an important advocacy measure for families with loved ones in medical care.
House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher said he helped champion the bill after a personal experience with a family member's hospital stay.
“This is a victory for patient advocates who no longer have to jump through administrative hoops to stand beside and comfort their family members during a hospital stay,” Rep. Plocher said. “Access to family or loved ones during medical care is not a privilege, it is a right, and I thank the bill sponsors for their leadership, my colleagues in the House, and to Governor Parson for signing it into law today.”
Today, I signed 7 pieces of legislation into law, including HB 2116, which establishes the No Patient Left Alone Act. Patients should not be isolated from loved ones when in critical care, & now they don’t have to be.Lucky to have some great help signing bills today too! pic.twitter.com/heR8NVGjt3— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 30, 2022
Senate bill 710: Modifies provisions relating to health care
According to the Senate, this bill establishes "Will's Law," requiring individualized health care plans to be developed by school nurses in public schools and charter schools.
The plans will be developed in consultation with a student's parent or guardian and appropriate medical professionals that address procedural guidelines and specific directions for particular emergency situations relating to the student's epilepsy or seizure disorder.
Plans will be updated at the beginning of each school year and as necessary. Notice must be given to any school employee that may interact with the student, including symptoms of the epilepsy or seizure disorder and any medical and treatment issues that may affect the educational process.
House bill 1662: Restrictions on real property
This bill requires the removal of outdated references to race, color, religion, or national origin from any deed recorded after August 28, 2022.
House bill 2168: Relates to insurance
This bill adds an automation adjustment to unemployment taxes and a equal tax offset to fund software maintenance for the State's employment insurance system. The bill also expands the use of medical retainer agreements to include dentists and chiropractors.
Senate bill 886: Related to trust bands
This bill modifies provisions relating to trusts such as cemetery trust funds, the application of the rule against perpetuities to beneficiaries of certain trusts, interpretation of familial relationships described in trusts, distributions of income or principal from one trust to another trust, discretionary trusts, and settlor's beneficial interests in certain trusts.
Senate bill 758: Relates to procedures for public projects for facilities
This bill allows the Office of Administration to utilize the Construction Manager at Risk and Design-Build models for public project. This will potentially decrease costs and increase efficiency.
House bill 2331: Creates a tax for any community-based preceptor
This bill modifies provisions related to health care facility inspections and surveys. The bill also makes changes to the Organ Donor Program that will increase awareness and education efforts as well as allow fund diversification to sustain the program.