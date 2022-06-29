JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a bill signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
The ceremony is a part of this week's kickoff for Parson's months-long tour across the state to champion 2022 legislative victories, promote existing opportunities for Missourians and generally improve state government.
Parson signed the following bills into law:
House Bill 1878, also known as the Voter ID bill, requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. The bill would also prohibit touchscreen voting machines after 2024 and allow the secretary of state to audit voter rolls.
Gov. Parson said in a press release he was happy to sign the bill into law. He also highlighted that he believes the law will make voting in Missouri more secure and increase voter confidence in election results.
"In 2020 and years prior, Missouri has conducted free, fair, and secure elections, but with changing technologies and new emerging threats, we want to ensure they remain that way," Parson said in a press release. "HB 1878 strengthens our election processes and gives Missourians confidence that their voices are being accurately and securely recorded at the ballot box."
The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition (MOVPC), a group that campaigned against the bill and urged Parson to veto it, condemned the move. The group, which includes partners such as the NAACP and the League of Women Voters in Missouri, said the new law "upsets the balance of powers in elections, and creates undue and needless barriers to participation for Missouri's voters.”
MOVPC partners have vowed to continue to fight what they call "barriers to the ballot" contained in H.B. 1878.
Senate bills 745 & 820 both modify specific provisions as they relate to utilities.
House bill 1606 includes a bill to ban street sleeping and require municipalities to support shelters and install camps and short-term housing alternatives.
House bill 1552 prioritizes spouses of Armed Forces members in the processing of all professional licensure applications.
Parson will announce details regarding the new State Crime and Health Lab in Jefferson City on Thursday, and on Friday he will take on remaining 2022 legislative items.