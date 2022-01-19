JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson is expected to address workforce development, federal COVID-19 relief funds and legislative priorities in his State of the State Address on Wednesday.
The governor will deliver the speech at 3 p.m. from the Missouri State Capitol.
Kelli Jones, communications director for the governor's office, said Gov. Parson will announce proposals for spending funds given to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"We're able to use that to do some things that that really can impact our state statewide with some pretty large significant long term investment," she said.
According to Jones, workforce development will also be one the governor's top priorities in his speech, as the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted employment.
Rep. Mike Henderson, Chair of the Workforce Development Committee, said their goal right now is getting more people working in the economy.
"We don't need more people sitting out of the economy, we need more people working in the economy," he said. "We've got people who get frustrated about what kind of jobs are available to them and we need to give them another second bite of the apple to get the qualifications they need."
Missouri's General Assembly implemented the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant for workers to get a second chance at getting needed qualifications for jobs.
"We need welders, we need electricians, we need people who can do trades, along with people with college degrees, engineers, teachers, etc.," Rep. Henderson said. "I think it [the pandemic] showed us how important the workforce is, and having that workforce that has the ability to do the jobs that are needed at that time."
Jones said other topics will include infrastructure, agriculture, health care, public safety and the general revenue budget.
KOMU 8 will be live streaming the State of the State Address on our website beginning at 3 p.m.
You can also watch a livestream of the speech on the governor's Facebook page and the State of Missouri's Facebook page.