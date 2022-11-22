JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for Missouri attorney general at a press conference Wednesday morning.
The new appointment is a replacement for U.S. Senator-elect Eric Schmitt, who has served as Missouri attorney general since 2018.
The conference will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.
Last week, KOMU 8 reported that Gov. Parson interviewed "multiple people for the position."
The new replacement will finish Schmitt's four-year term which is set to end in 2024.
Schmitt was appointment Missouri Attorney General in 2018 after former Attorney General Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Gov. Parson also has to appoint a new state treasurer after Scott Fitzpatrick was elected as state auditor.