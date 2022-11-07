JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Greece this week for their fourth international trade mission.
According to a release from Parson's office, Israel, the UAE, and Greece are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126 million, $77 million, and $12 million in exports in 2021, respectively.
Traveling from Nov. 10-20, Parson will attempt to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade and expand existing partnerships.
“We look forward to again highlighting Missouri’s strengths to international businesses seeking to invest and grow in Missouri,” Gov. Parson said. “Previous Trade Missions have been successful in strengthening global relationships that are important to our economy. Missouri is a prime business location, and we’re excited to demonstrate that to leading companies in Israel, the UAE, and Greece.”
The trade mission will include stops in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and Athens, Greece, to meet with government officials, diplomats and business leaders.
Parson will meet with company representatives that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investment in the state and companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.
The trade mission is funded by Missouri nonprofit, the Hawthorn Foundation.