JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson announced at his weekly briefing Thursday that the state will partner with the CDC, as well as Washington University and St. Louis University, to study COVID-19 transmission in K-12 schools
CDC partners will arrive in Springfield and St. Louis this weekend according to Gov. Parson.
"From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of keeping our students in school not only for their education but also for their safety, health, and well-being," Parson said. "Schools that consistently implement mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for students, which is why we have continually encouraged schools to put these strategies in place."
In a press release, Parson stated that schools participating in this study are doing it voluntarily. The schools are located in St. Charles, Greene, and St. Louis counties.
CDC will work onsite with staff from Washington University, St. Louis University, local public health agencies and local schools for the first two weeks to start the project, which will be piloted in December until schools go on winter break. The review process is expected to take three months.
Parson also announced that BJC Healthcare hospitals in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield would be part of a new staffing initiative for the state.
At this time, it's unclear whether Boone Hospital Center in Columbia would be part of this initiative.
Parson provided an update on an expected vaccine arrival date, stating that according to a call with Vice President Mike Pence, a vaccine is expected by mid-December.
State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams said 105,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 64,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be available by Dec. 21.
Dr. Williams mentioned the state was working with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate the 58,000 nursing home residents in the state, as well as nursing home staff. He said all health care workers should have access to the vaccine by January.