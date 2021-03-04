JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will hold a press briefing Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
The briefing comes after Texas and Mississippi rescinded their statewide mask mandates. Missouri does not have a statewide mask mandate, but the governor urged local jurisdictions to examine their policies.
"I think if you're out there in some of the areas that still have mandates, you should seriously take a real serious look at how you're going to do that," he said.
Parson says he believes a mandate isn't necessary to encourage mask use.
"I still think many, many people will wear masks. I believe they'll take that upon themselves to do that," the governor said.
Texas and Mississippi also removed restrictions on business capacities, allowing all businesses to open at full capacity.
"I think the quicker we can get businesses back open, and people back in there to make a living is a good thing," Parson said.
In his briefing, Parson noted that virus activity in Missouri is down for the seventh consecutive week. Missouri has the second-lowest number of average daily cases of any state in the country.
Parson said the state will receive 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
Beginning next week, the state will shift personnel to accommodate more mass vaccination events in Kansas City and St. Louis.
"We do recognize that some Missourians are less interested in receiving a vaccine than others. Vaccine interest is often highest in the urban population," Parson said.
Last week, at his weekly briefing, Parson announced the state would move into Phase 1B - Tier 3 on March 15. This will grant vaccine eligibility to 550,000 more Missourians.
Tier 3 includes people who are involved with critical infrastructure. This group includes educators but also those who work in the transportation, energy, and agriculture industries, among others.
During the Feb. 25 briefing, Parson said that if vaccine supply continued steadily, the state could open Phase 2 in 45 days from March 15. That date would fall on April 29.
Phase 2 would offer vaccine eligibility to the homeless, as well as industries involved in economic recovery, like financial services.
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 27.
Boone Hospital Center is administering 1,000 J&J vaccines Thursday at the Columbia Mall. The event is appointment only. Those in Phases 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2 are eligible.
Parson's briefing comes after two states rescinded COVID-19 management policies earlier this week.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he was rescinding the state mask mandate in Texas and allowing all Texas businesses to open at full capacity. These changes take effect on March 10.
The same day, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that his state would make the same changes. As of Wednesday, March 3, all Mississippi businesses are allowed to open fully. The state no longer requires masks.
Missouri has never had a statewide mask mandate. After Texas and Mississippi rescinded their mandates, Parson shared data online saying that Missouri hospitalizations had fallen below 1,000 people.
Today, Missouri hospitals reported 989 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a 64% decrease since the first week of January.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 4, 2021
In the absence of a state mandate, Parson has asked Missourians to take personal responsibility regarding the pandemic. He has deferred to local municipalities regarding mask policies.
