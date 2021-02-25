JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at the State Capitol.
He will be joined by Missouri's Health Director, Dr. Randall Williams.
Parson is expected to talk about vaccine distribution, among other news.
According to Kelli Jones, Communications Director for the Governor's office, Parson could speak about when the next tier in the state's vaccination plan could begin. Phase 1B - Tier 3 includes the following sectors:
- Education (K-12)
- Childcare
- Communications Infrastructure
- Dams Sector
- Energy Sector
- Food & Agriculture Sector 1
- Government
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste
- Transportation Systems
- Water and Wastewater Systems
Parson also told another Missouri news outlet that "he expected to release more information about the tier during a news conference Thursday."