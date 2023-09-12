JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson will hold a press conference Tuesday outside the Governor's Office at the State Capitol to announce his choice on who will fill the open seat on the Supreme Court of Missouri.
His Supreme Court pick will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III after nearly three decades of judicial service.
The nominees include: Kelly C. Broniec, Michael E. Gardner and Ginger K. Gooch.
Broniec, is currently chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in St. Louis. She earned her bachelor of arts in business administration from what is now William Woods University in Fulton and her law degree in 1996 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
Gardner, is a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in St. Louis. He earned his bachelor of arts in political science in 2001 from MU and his law degree from the MU School of Law in 2004.
Gooch, is a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District in Springfield. She earned her bachelor of arts in English and philosophy, law and rhetoric in 1997 from Stephens College in Columbia and her law degree in 2000 from the MU School of Law.
The governor will announce his selection of one of these three to fill the vacancy at noon.