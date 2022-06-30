JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will sign seven new bills into law Thursday at the State Capitol starting at 1 p.m.
The seven new bills include:
House bill 2116: No Patient Left Alone Act
This bill will require health care facilities to allow patients to have two visitors that will provide mental support to the patient. It will also mandate that health care facilities allow at least six hour visits. The bill includes provisions requiring that visitors have to follow facility guidelines, like wearing protective gear.
During the height of the pandemic, many individuals were not allowed to see or visit their loved ones. Some people were also not allowed to physically say goodbye to their loved ones before they died.
Senate bill 710: Modifies provisions relating to health care
According to the Senate, this bill establishes "Will's Law," requiring individualized health care plans to be developed by school nurses in public schools and charter schools.
The plans will be developed in consultation with a student's parent or guardian and appropriate medical professionals that address procedural guidelines and specific directions for particular emergency situations relating to the student's epilepsy or seizure disorder.
Plans will be updated at the beginning of each school year and as necessary. Notice must be given to any school employee that may interact with the student, including symptoms of the epilepsy or seizure disorder and any medical and treatment issues that may affect the educational process.
House bill 1662: Restrictions on real property
This bill changes the laws regarding restrictive covenants by expanding the definition of prohibited covenants and establishes a procedure to remove prohibited covenants from deeds.
House bill 2168: Relates to insurance
This bill modifies provisions relating to insurance.
Senate bill 886: Related to trust bands
This bill modifies provisions relating to trusts such as cemetery trust funds, the application of the rule against perpetuities to beneficiaries of certain trusts, interpretation of familial relationships described in trusts, distributions of income or principal from one trust to another trust, discretionary trusts, and settlor's beneficial interests in certain trusts.
Senate bill 758: Relates to procedures for public projects for facilities
This bill modifies various provisions relating to procedures for certain public projects for facilities.
House bill 2331: Creates a tax for any community-based preceptor
This bill repeals provisions relating to certain health and licensing requirements.