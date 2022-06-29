JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will hold a bill signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
The ceremony is a part of this week's kickoff for Parson's months-long tour across the state to champion 2022 legislative victories, promote existing opportunities for Missourians and generally improve state government.
The signing ceremony will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the State Capitol, and Parson plans to sign the following bills into law:
House Bill 1878, also known as the Voter ID bill, requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. The bill would also prohibit touchscreen voting machines after 2024 and allow the secretary of state to audit voter rolls.
Senate bills 745 & 820 both modify specific provisions as they relate to utilities.
House bill 1606 includes a bill to ban street sleeping and require municipalities to support shelters and install camps and short-term housing alternatives.
House bill 1552 prioritizes spouses of Armed Forces members in the processing of all professional licensure applications.
Parson will announce details regarding the new State Crime and Health Lab in Jefferson City on Thursday, and on Friday he will take on remaining 2022 legislative items.