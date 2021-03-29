COLUMBIA- Phase 2 of vaccine rollout began Monday, which opened vaccinations up to an additional 880,000 Missourians. A total of 3.9 million Missourians are now eligible and activated for a vaccine.
Phase 2 is focused on equity and economic recovery. The Missouri Vaccine Navigator says the new phase "protects those who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery."
Those who are eligible in this phase include, but are not limited to:
- Higher education
- Financial Services
- People experiencing homelessness
- Government
This phase activation brings another step toward normalcy. Many people included in this sector said that this update is exciting for them.
"It’s just one step closer to being back to real world situations," Cale Turner, a City of Columbia employee said on Monday. "Almost every aspect of my work has been remote here for the last over a year now."
City of Columbia employees now qualify for the vaccine under the government sector in Phase 2. Employees at Central Bank of Boone County also qualify for the vaccine under financial services.
"It’s going to be nice to finally handshake individuals and be able to talk to them without wearing masks. I’m kind of a mumbler, a little bit. It kind of feels like I couldn’t get my point across," Brian Lopez, a Central Bank employee, said.
Another Central Bank employee said being vaccinated means returning to some aspects of "normal life," like going on vacation.
"I am ready to go on vacation. I want to go to Jamaica. So if this means I have a card, then I can get on a plane, and I don’t have to worry about quarantining before I leave, quarantining when I come back, quarantining when I get there. That is super exciting," Karista Bierly said.
Phase 3 activates on April 9, which will include any remaining adult Missourians who want a vaccine.
Visit KOMU.com/Vaccine for more information regarding vaccination events and vaccine registration links.