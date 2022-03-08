JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will leave for their third international trade mission this week.
The Parsons will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which are Missouri's key trade partners, from March 11-19.
The goal of the trade mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri's capacity for trade, a news release said.
“This is an exciting opportunity to support relationships with international companies, which are important to our state’s economic growth,” Gov. Parson said. “Missouri-made products are sold and shipped to locations across the globe. I look forward to meeting with leaders and officials in the U.K. and Ireland as we continue promoting our state as an ideal location to grow and expand business.”
The trip will include stops in Cambridge, London and Dublin, where Gov. Parson will meet with government officials, diplomats and business leaders. The governor will also meet with companies that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them and encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.
The trade mission is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
The governor and first lady had a trade mission to Israel and Greece planned in early December 2021, but it was postponed due to COVID-related travel restrictions.