Governor Parson continues Bicentennial Tour in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA − Governor Mike Parson traveled through mid-Missouri Thursday afternoon as part of the Bicentennial Tour.
Ahead of the state's bicentennial, the Governor has visited towns throughout the state, showcasing its history.
Parson visited Marshall, Boonville, Tipton, Jamestown and Columbia on Thursday.
In Boonville, the Governor stopped at Thespian Hall, which quartered troops and served as a hospital during the Civil War. It was added to the National Register of Historical Places in 1969.
Governor Parson then made his way to Columbia to visit the State Historical Society's "Together For '21 Fest."
The event runs Friday through Sunday and will educate and entertain the public on the history of Missouri.
You can find more information and a full schedule of Together For '21 Fest events at Missouri2021.org.