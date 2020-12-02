JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson officially opened a new expansion to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab Wednesday morning.
The new 8,000 square foot facility cost about $2.7 million. Funds were appropriated in the Fiscal Year 2019 state budget.
The building's operations will fully focus on DNA processing.
Gov. Parson said the facility will help law enforcement process DNA testing much faster.
"There's always a back log," Parson said. "This will be able to help free that up and be a lot faster paced than we've had in the past."
Prior to the new construction, DNA processing took place in a 3,000 square foot area of the highway patrol's General Headquarters.
MSHP Captain John Hotz said the new facility will allow investigators to do a better job.
"It's going to make for a much more efficient and effective flow of the cases coming into the lab," Hotz said.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will be able to present DNA evidence to the lab free of charge.
Parson said the DNA processing will help with sexual assault cases, among other common crimes that require DNA evaluation.
"You're going to have a lot better environment to get more done," Parson said. "It's a great opportunity for Missouri."
The old space will soon be used by other areas of crime lab work.
The building will utilize 20 full-time employees. Five of those will be new DNA analysts.
Gov. Parson arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and spoke briefly along with Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson and Crime Lab Director Brian Hoey.
In the coming weeks, personnel will clean the space and perform tests on the new equipment. The new lab is expected to begin operations in January.