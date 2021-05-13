JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is withdrawing its State Plan Amendments for MO HealthNet Expansion, halting a Medicaid expansion plan that voters approved in August.
In a news release, Governor Mike Parson's office said the Missouri Department of Social Services submitted a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services Thursday to formally withdraw the plans.
It comes after voters approved a constitutional amendment expanding MO HealthNet eligibility to people between 100 and 138% of the Federal Poverty Line. Parson's office said the ballot initiative appropriated funds without creating a source of revenue, which is prohibited under the Missouri Constitution.
"Without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent," Governor Parson said in a news release.
Earlier this month, the General Assembly finalized Missouri's fiscal year 2022 budget without funding for MO HealthNet expansion. Governor Parson said that because the ballot initiative did not have a revenue source and the General Assembly did not appropriate funds.
“The Constitution says Medicaid Expansion happens on July 1. There is more than enough money in the budget to implement expansion," Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo said. "This is the Governor caving to the new Authoritarian Republican Regime that doesn’t respect the outcome of elections. This Governor is determined to block people’s healthcare while violating his oath to uphold Missouri’s Constitution.”
The Department of Social Services estimated the expansion would cost $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2022.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said Parson was breaking his promise to Missourians and violating his oath to uphold the constitution.
“Whatever reputation he once had for respecting the law is gone forever, and he is just another politician whose word can’t be trusted," Quade said. "Medicaid expansion will still happen as the constitution requires, but because of the governor’s dishonorable action, it will take a court order to do it.”