JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Parson is directing all state workers to return to in-person work by Monday, May 17. All state buildings are to be open and available to the public during normal business hours.
Many of Missouri's government and state buildings have had employees work on a remote basis, Parson's office said in a news release. Parson's directive requests all state employees go back to work in-person in their state offices.
COVID-19 testing and guidelines will remain in place for employees returning back to work. The governor also is encouraging every state worker to get vaccinated, as the vaccine is available to all state employees.
Governor Parson explained in an emailed release state employees are encouraged to practice COVID-19 preventative measures despite there being no statewide mandates.
"With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident we can return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules," Parson said.
State workers can use vaccinefinder.org to find available vaccines in their area.