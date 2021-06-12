Governor Parson signs bill strengthening Second Amendment protections

LEE'S SUMMIT - Governor Parson signed House Bill 85 on Saturday. The bill prohibits enforcement of federal gun laws in Missouri.
Missouri joins nearly a dozen other states who have passed similar legislation.
A crowd gathered at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit to watch the signing.
A crowd is gathered at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit where @GovParsonMO will sign HB 85, which strengthens protections relating to the second amendment. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/v2XgwwN5sW— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) June 12, 2021
Governor Parson said the purpose of the bill is to stand up to the federal government.
Other groups released statements opposing the bill.
Missouri Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade issued statements against the bill. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/TDOxJWozku— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) June 12, 2021
The Missouri chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action called HB 85 a "dangerous bill."
Mike Brown, who owns Frontier Justice, said the bill is about preserving gun rights, but not about disparaging the need to combat gun violence.
"I try to educate people to not be upset with the tool," he said. "Let's try and focus on mental health issues, let's focus on family issues, let's try and focus on what's driving a person to turn to evil and commit violence."
During his speech, Gov. Parson did not say if there are any current federal gun laws the new state law is designed to nullify. His office originally said he would answer questions after the signing, but he did not.
Missouri legislators tried to pass a related bill in 2013 under former Gov. Jay Nixon, but it was vetoed.