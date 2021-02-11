JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Parson signed a bill into law Thursday that will provide more than $300 million in rent assistance in Missouri.
House Bill 16 allocates $324 million to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which includes up to 12 months of assistance for rent and utility payment, including past-due payments.
Eligible tenants can apply through the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Landlords can also apply on behalf of eligible tenants.
The U.S. Treasury Department defines an eligible household in which at least one person meets all of the following criteria:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
- Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was established in December in the U.S. Congress. It makes funding available to help households in financial need because of the COVID-19 pandemic pay for rent and utilities.
“HB 16 will provide much needed assistance to tenants and landlords across the state," Gov. Parson said. "COVID-19’s economic impacts have created hard times for many Missourians, and we are happy to provide this immediate relief.”