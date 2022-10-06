COLUMBIA - President Biden will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession Thursday, he announced Wednesday. He said that he's urging governors to do the same for individuals with state convictions, which administration officials said account for the vast majority of possession-related convictions.
KOMU 8 News reached out to Gov. Mike Parson's press secretary, Kelli Jones.
"President Biden's action is limited to individuals who violated federal law and does not implicate state law in any way. In Missouri, those with criminal records can apply for expungement under state law," Jones wrote. "Governor Parson has used his state constitutional authority to grant pardons to individuals who demonstrate a changed life-style, commitment to rehabilitation, contrition, and contribution to their communities - rather than as a blanket approach to undermine existing law."
When asked about the timing of the executive action, administration officials only said that Biden's been "clear that our marijuana laws are not working."