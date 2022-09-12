JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers are expected to meet for a special session this Wednesday. They will be partially discussing a statewide income tax cut proposal.
Traci Gleason, the vice president of external relations for the nonprofit Missouri Budget Proposal, said this proposal would focus on three main things.
“Essentially, the governor’s tax proposal would lower the top rate of income tax, change the standard deduction, and eliminate kind of the initial tax bracket within the income tax system,” Gleason said.
Gov. Mike Parson initially wanted the special session to start a week prior, on Sept. 6, but lawmakers said they needed more time.
According to a statement from the governor’s office, Gov. Parson's tax relief plan would mean "significant savings" for Missourians every year. Based on Missouri’s tax structure:
- Seniors making $20,000 annually would receive a 100% decrease in tax liability.
- Single adults making $25,000 annually would see a 32% decrease in tax liability.
- Single mothers with two children making $35,000 each year would get a 21% decrease in tax liability.
- Married couples making $125,000 yearly would see an 11% decrease in tax liability.
The tax cut proposal increases the standard $2,000 deduction for individuals. Additionally, Missourians would not pay taxes on their first $16,000 of income. The proposal would also eliminate the bottom tax brackets in Missouri.
"Our tax cut proposal means that every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability," Parson said.
Parson said this could save Missourians $700 million yearly. But, Peter Merideth, a ranking member on the Missouri Budget Committee, said the average Missourian wouldn’t notice a difference with the state income tax cut.
“Unfortunately, the tax cut, if you look at who it impacts - the bottom third of Missourians and folks on fixed incomes won’t get anything,” Meredith said. “Most working families will get something in the range of $1 or $2 per week. Folks making over a million dollars will see roughly $6,000 a year.”
Gleason said it would leave out the people who pay the most shares of their income toward state and local taxes. This refers to seniors who rely on Social Security income, essential workers, retired teachers who rely on their pensions, and low-income working families with children who don’t earn enough to end up on the income taxes.
“They by far pay a higher portion of their income in state and local taxes to help support the services that we all rely on,” Gleason said.
Merideth said the proposal would mostly impact people in the top earning brackets. He also said the difference would be felt in the budget as a whole.
“If we have a permanent tax cut, that might affect revenue going forward,” Meredith said. “That’s our ability to fund schools and fund roads and bridges, health care, and pay state workers, teachers - more.”
Gleason agreed and said it would have an impact on the state budget in the long-run.
“We’re talking close to $950 million a year once everything is fully implemented,” Gleason said.
She said the Missouri Budget Project is worried this tax break will impact Missouri in the same way it impacted Kansas.
“They were in a similar position with a surplus and figured everything would go well, but they saw that surplus turn into big deficits, and they had to enact a variety of spending cuts that people really felt," Gleason explained.
Kansas ultimately reversed this legislature, but Missouri cannot do the same thing because Missouri has a constitutional amendment that limits the legislature's ability to raise taxes.
Gleason said if this happens, it would have to go to a vote of the people to get it reversed.
“Legislators have to make budget decisions, and the governor has to make budget decisions in real time,” Gleason said. “It’s a risky plan for Missouri’s ability to deliver for its citizens.”
Parson said he wants the tax cuts to be implemented before the new year so they count toward Missourians' next tax filings. Meredith said this wouldn’t make much of a difference for most Missourians.
“I don’t think most Missourians would notice if they weren’t told it was happening,” Meredith said. “I think we could be looking at things they would notice, like a sales tax holiday.”
Meredith said he sees few benefits to the tax cut proposal, but said it’s “not as bad as it could be.”
“I like that the governor is looking at adjusting some things at the bottom of the tax code,” Meredith said. “These are tax cuts that could happen anyway, but they have triggers in place if we have several years of good growth.”
Overall, Meredith said he doesn’t think this tax cut is sustainable.
“My concern is the surplus is in large part due to one-time funds, federal dollars, and huge federal spending,” Meredith said. “It has boosted our economy, revenues, wages, and sales even. To base a tax cut that will last forever on one good year when we don’t know how long-term that is, is a really dangerous move if the economy changes or the federal dollars stop flowing so heavily.”