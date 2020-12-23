JEFFERSON CITY — The Christmas tree which stood outside the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City fell to the ground, Wednesday evening, likely due to high winds.
Winds in Jefferson City were sustained between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour for several hours Wednesday.
Mother Nature isn't quite feeling the Christmas spirit. The tree outside the Governor's Mansion has fallen due to the wind. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Wt8efnApo3— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) December 24, 2020
The 40-foot Norway Spruce, which was donated by Doris Baker, was first lit on Dec. 4 during a tree-lighting ceremony.