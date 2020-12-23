Governor's Mansion Christmas tree toppled by high winds

The big Christmas tree outside of the Governor’s Mansion fell over on a windy Wednesday night.

 Photo credit: Avery Neely

JEFFERSON CITY — The Christmas tree which stood outside the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City fell to the ground, Wednesday evening, likely due to high winds.

Winds in Jefferson City were sustained between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour for several hours Wednesday.

The 40-foot Norway Spruce, which was donated by Doris Baker, was first lit on Dec. 4 during a tree-lighting ceremony.

