Group gathers at Capitol opposing the execution of Carman Deck

JEFFERSON CITY - A group of individuals gathered outside the governor's office located in the State Capitol building Tuesday afternoon to petition the execution of a Missouri man later Tuesday night.
Those involved in the gathering held signs and voiced their frustrations on the upcoming execution of Carman Deck, a St. Louis man. Deck, 56, was convicted on two counts of murder of an elderly couple in 1996.
The Deck case has been reviewed in three separate instances, with each court ruling in favor of the death penalty. Deck's death penalty has been appealed every time.
On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson decided to uphold the ruling. Deck is set to die by lethal injection around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bonne Terre.
Gov. Parson cited the rulings in each of the three separate cases to support his decision of upholding the decision. He also said Deck admitted to the murders through written, verbal and recorded statements to law enforcement
"Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed," Parson said.
Although the Vigils for Life group cannot change the ruling, they hope to have raised awareness to the topic of the death penalty in Missouri for the future.
Elyse Max, the executive director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said Missouri has had an execution about every six months for the past four years.
"And we are one of only three or four states that has had an execution this calendar year," Max said.
Max and the group wanted to bring attention to this issue and ask for clemency for Deck. They cited the rough upbringing and childhood that Deck was put through as the primary reasoning for his clemency.
"I acknowledge the wrongdoing of Mr. Deck, however, I feel as if a 'legal' homicide is unjust for Mr. Deck's punishment, especially since he has been on better behavior during his current sentence," one group member said.
As the status of Deck's life looms, so does a possible decision regarding the future of the death penalty in the state of Missouri.
Another protest will take place in Columbia at the Boone County Courthouse from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.