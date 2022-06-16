MISSOURI − Nearly 50 Missouri Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt Wednesday requesting he withdraw support for a bipartisan gun control deal he helped create.

Over the weekend, Sen. Blunt joined nine other Republican U.S. Senators and 10 Democrats in the bipartisan agreement on a series of gun violence measures, which comes in response to the mass shootings in Ulvade, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

The letter, written by Rep. Tony Lovasco (R-O'Fallon), requests Blunt immediately and publicly withdraw support from the proposed legislation.

The legislation would give incentives to states to set up red flag laws that allow courts to take guns away from people who are distressed or pose a harm to either themselves or someone else.

It would also prevent domestic violence offenders from purchasing guns and would set up a mandatory review of juvenile and mental health records for gun buyers under the age of 21.

It still faces Congressional approval.

Lovasco said though the Missouri General Assembly has voted not to pass such laws before, "other states will not have such resolve."

"If this measure comes into fruition, a vote for it will directly enable the spread of confiscation laws throughout the country, and further normalize support for the eventual disarmament of this nation," Lovasco wrote.

Blunt's key point of support in the legislation are the investments in mental health, suicide prevention and school safety. His office issued a news release after the deal was negotiated to promote the mental health provisions that would fund community mental health and addiction treatment centers.

Earlier this month, members of the Missouri Moms Demand Action group hand-delivered a stack of petitions calling for gun safety legislation to Blunt's Columbia office.

The petitions, which were signed by nearly 5,000 Missourians, broadly asked for more gun safety legislation, like the expansion of background check regulations and implication of red flag laws.

Lovasco said Blunt should not allow any bill to advance that contains gun control or firearm confiscation of any kind, "no matter how small or indirect it may seem."

The letter was signed by mid-Missouri Republicans including Rep. Chuck Basye (Rocheport), Rep. Cheri Toalson-Reisch (Hallsville), Rep. Sara Walsh (Ashland), Rep. Travis Fitzwater (Fulton), Rep. Dave Griffith (Jefferson City) Rep. Brad Pollit (Sedalia). It was also signed by four members of the state Senate.