Gun safety advocates rally at the Capitol for first time in three years

JEFFERSON CITY - Gun safety advocates gathered at the Capitol Tuesday for the annual Moms Demand Action advocacy day, as new gun legislation continues to move through the state House and Senate.
In 2020, Missouri ranked No. 4 in the U.S. for gun violence deaths, with 23.9 deaths per 100,000 people.
Moms Demand Action members created their annual advocacy day to help prevent gun-related deaths by spending the day speaking with state legislators, but this year it was a bit different.
It was the first time members had met in person to testify and rally since 2020, because of the pandemic. Volunteers came from all over the state to participate in the event.
One volunteer, Leslie Washington, traveled from Cape Girardeau to tell her story of surviving domestic and gun violence three times over.
She said one cousin died by suicide using a gun, she lost another cousin to an unsolved firearm homicide in 2015, and she survived nine years of domestic violence.
"It happens all too often on a regular basis and in BIPOC [Black, indigenous and people of color] communities every single day, so just, you know, I just want to be that voice that gets that awareness out there and things of that nature," Washington said.
She also encourages other people to speak up when they can.
"A lot of times, people don't want to use their voice. People are afraid to use their voice," Washington said. "I was with somebody who was mean, vindictive and evil, and he took my voice. So now that I've gained my voice, I'm going to use [it]."
Her main hope for advocacy day this year is to turn pain into positivity and to turn the pro-firearm bills around.
"Hopefully legislators can realize that this is something that's very serious," Washington said. "And we have to work, we have to do what we have to do to get things right and hold people accountable for their actions."
House bill 1380 promises to do just that. Sponsored by Rep. Michael Burton (D-Lakeshire), if passed, HB 1380 would prevent certain individuals from possessing a firearm due to domestic violence.
Burton filed the bill on March 1 and is awaiting a committee meeting.
Though, not all bills filed this year are anti-firearm. Both HB 70, sponsored by Rep. Chris Dinkins (R-Lesterville), and Senate bill 131, sponsored by Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Greenwood), aim to expand upon school protection officer applicants and provide firearm tax relief, respectively.
Dinkins created HB 70 after a superintendent raised concern about who could be a school protection officer. The superintendent said he would rather have his janitor who served in the military, than a school teacher, because the former is more qualified.
Dinkins also mentioned that the bill sparks from a need to lower the crime rate. She said it can take up to 45 minutes for officers in rural areas to reach a location.
"Getting crime under control is not only a priority of the caucus, but it is also a priority of the governor," Dinkins said. "And I feel like it fits nicely into some of the other bills that we have worked on, on addressing crime, and what can we do, because along with the crime problems, we have had law enforcement shortages and issues in that area also."
She also said she has had the Moms Demand Action group testify once previously against her bill.
"I'm kind of surprised knowing that it would take law enforcement 45 minutes to get to a school, that they [Moms Demand Action] would not want someone in there," Dinkins said. "In 45 minutes, the whole school could be completely under siege from some of these events, and there would be drastic tragedy if you know we did not have something in place. This is not about more guns. This is about making sure our children are safe."
However, Moms Demand Action believes there is no evidence that school protection officers make students safer from gun violence.
"Policing in schools poses serious risks to the learning, safety and wellbeing of historically marginalized students," said Jenessa Keller, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. "We oppose any measure to put more guns in schools. If more guns in more places made us safer, we'd be safe already--and we're not."