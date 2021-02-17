COLUMBIA – MU Health Care's Faurot Field vaccination site opened its doors to U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) Wednesday.
Hartzler addressed vaccine concerns after she toured the facility, speaking about President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus plan and the issue of vaccinating teachers.
Hartzler said she was still looking at the proposed plan but thought the addition stimulus money was “premature.”
“We have spent $4.1 trillion on coronavirus efforts,” Hartzler said. “And we still have $1 trillion of that money that has not been sent out yet in the various programs.”
For those in her district that need help, Hartzler said her first priority is increasing vaccine production, while also pointing to distribution issues.
“We just need to increase production. We have purchased, as a nation, over 600 million doses and so far, we've only been able to get out 55 million doses,” Hartzler said.
She added that she believes there’s enough funding already passed to effectively ramp up vaccine production.
“There's still billions of dollars that have not been spent yet for vaccines and vaccine development and distribution,” Hartzler said. “We just need to get the companies to try to produce more, if possible.”
The Representative offered praise for MU and other vaccine distributors but didn’t address the many mass vaccination events that were canceled around the state.
She also addressed vaccinations for teachers. Hartzler advocated for a return to in-person instruction but didn’t advocate for moving teachers toward the front of the line to receive vaccinations.
"If the teachers have the health concerns, comorbidities, they can get a vaccine now as well as if they're over 65,” Hartzler said. “They’re essential workers, and I would encourage them to do everything possible to get back in the classroom and help these kids and while still taking the basic precautions.”
Hartzler has been criticized for not holding town halls in the past. She has visited two other vaccination sites in Missouri since the beginning of February.