WASHINGTON DC - Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt will introduce a resolution in honor of three Missouri police officers who were killed in the line of duty in March.
According to a news release, six Missouri officers were shot in a 20-day period. Three of the officers suffered injuries that were fatal.
Cpl. Benjamin Lee Cooper and officer Jake Alexander Reed, both of the Joplin Police Department, and patrolman Lane Anthony Burns, of the Bonne Terre Police Department, lost their lives while on the job.
In a news release. Sen. Hawley said the loss of the officers was a tragedy.
"... And their heroic actions will not be forgotten," Sen. Hawley said. "I thank the brave men and women who wear blue across our state. They selflessly risk their lives every day for our safety."
Sen. Blunt echoed a similar message in the news release.
“Every time a law enforcement officer reports for their shift, neither they nor their families know what dangerous situations they may face,” Sen. Blunt said. “Law enforcement officers’ selfless dedication is a powerful testament to their courage and character. In recent weeks, three of Missouri’s finest lost their lives in the line of duty... We are grateful they answered the call to serve and we owe a deep debt of gratitude to their families.”
The text of the resolution can be found below:
Title: Honoring the lives of fallen Missouri police officers and expressing condolences to their families.
Whereas police officers, sheriffs and deputies, and other law enforcement officers serve and protect their communities with honor and sacrifice;
Whereas all individuals in law enforcement put their lives on the line while serving and protecting their local communities;
Whereas when violent crime increases, law enforcement officers and the communities they serve are directly impacted;
Whereas, in the month of March 2022, Missouri experienced violent attacks against police officers, especially in rural areas;
Whereas, in a 20-day period, 6 police officers in Missouri were shot in the line of duty, 3 of whom suffered injuries that were fatal; and
Whereas these fallen officers include—
1. Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, who passed away in the line of duty on March 8, 2022, after attempting to take a suspect into custody;
2. Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department, who passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty on March 11, 2022, after attempting to take a suspect into custody; and
3. Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department, who passed away in the line of duty on March 17, 2022, after responding to a disturbance: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the Senate—
expresses deep condolences for the Missouri police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty;
recognizes the countless selfless and heroic actions carried out by local law enforcement officers;
expresses strong support for police officers and law enforcement officers in rural areas and across the United States that serve and protect their local communities;
recognizes the need to ensure that rural law enforcement departments have the proper equipment, training, and resources necessary to protect officers and the individuals in the communities they serve;
acknowledges the importance of honoring and remembering fallen police and local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty; and
expresses condolences to the loved ones of each law enforcement officer across the United States who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and whose sacrifice will not be forgotten.