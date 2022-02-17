COLUMBIA - Sen. Josh Hawley has endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-4th District) for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat.
With Sen. Roy Blunt choosing not to run for re-election due to his retirement, his seat has become available.
Along with Hartzler, current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. House Rep. Billy Long have also announced bids for the seat on the Republican side.
Hawley announced his decision at Missouri State Lincoln Days, which is an annual gathering of Missouri Republicans.
He said he believes Hartzler is the right pick to fill Blunt's seat.
"I just think Vicki is a great person," Hawley said. "I think she's a person of character of substance and integrity, and she's also a fighter."
In a tweet on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long (R-7th District) criticized Hawley's endorsement, as he claimed that Hawley misled him.
#MOSen Hawley is telling reporters he gave me a heads up on endorsement. Josh has my cell number, if he was honorable and wanted to give me a heads up he sure could have done it in person at the breakfast which ended shortly before the endorsement. We stood and visited there.— Billy Long (@auctnr1) February 16, 2022
Long had been trying to get Hawley's endorsement and they met last week to discuss a possible endorsement, which did not come.
When asked about Long's reaction, Hawley wished the best for all candidates running.
"I would just say that I wish all of the candidates in the race well," Hawley said. "My endorsement for Vicki is a reflection of my confidence in her but I wish them all good luck and Godspeed."
Hawley also addressed the developing situation in Ukraine, as Russian troops move closer to the border between the two countries.
He said he does believe in supporting Ukraine if necessary but wants the U.S. to avoid war with Russia.
To avoid war, Hawley has called for not supporting Ukraine's bid to join NATO.
"Yeah, the reason for that is, is that it would require even more American troops permanently on the European continent that are already there now," Hawley said. "More, I'm opposed to sending more US troops to Europe, because we really need to be focused on China, overseas, and then on our own southern border."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the United Nations Thursday to appeal for preventing war in Ukraine.
There is worry though that the situation has escalated to no point of return.