As a growing number of politicians call for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to resign, President-elect Joe Biden avoided answering directly when asked if he agreed.
"I think they should just be flat beaten the next time they run," Biden said. He went on to say the senators are part of Trump's "big lie," comparing the senators to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.
Goebbels famously said that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will start to believe it.
"It’s not about whether or not they get impeached," Biden said. It’s about whether or not they can continue to hold power because of the disgust the American people have for their actions."
In response, Hawley called for Biden to retract his comments.
"I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful," Hawley said in a statement.
This caps a week of intense scrutiny for Hawley. The senator was the first to announce he would object to the certification of the Electoral College votes. After riots broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calls for Hawley's resignation began.
A political science professor at MU says this week couldn't have gone any worse for the senator.
"It looks like a disaster for Senator Hawley, and that's certainly not the way he contemplated it when he first floated this idea," Peverill Squire, a political science professor at MU, said. "He will have to carry that as something of a political anchor throughout the rest of his career."
Hawley has also had other Republicans change their tone on him. Supporters and donors alike have distanced themselves from him, including former Senator John Danforth, and donor David Humphreys.
Sen. Danforth went as far as to say supporting Hawley was the "worst decision of his life."
"Hawley, right now, to put it bluntly, probably doesn't have very many friends left in the Senate," Squire said.
Missouri lawmakers, including Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis), have called on the Senator to resign.
"When it starts coming from Republicans, when they start distancing themselves, when they start suggesting that there might be extreme measures invoked, that's a really strong signal that you've crossed a line," Squire said.
Removal of Hawley from the Senate would take support from both Democrats and Republicans. Squire says that it's a rare event, and that it's unlikely to happen.