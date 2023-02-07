JEFFERSON CITY - Two hearings and a protest took place on Tuesday at the state Capitol over two bills that target LGBTQ+ rights.
The first hearing held by the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee discussed Senate bill 34, sponsored by Sen. Karla May (D-St. Louis), and the more popular SB 134, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove).
SB 34 authorizes school districts to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew scriptures, The New Testament and The Old Testament, otherwise known as the Bible.
Many witnesses testified against the bill, saying that a world religions class would be better policy. On the other hand, some individuals testified in support of the bill, saying that the class would not enforce a certain religious belief.
The hearing for the first bill lasted about an hour before witnesses came to testify in support or against SB 134.
This part of the hearing opened with Moon introducing the bill and what he thinks are common misconceptions with it.
"I tell you that the media is not telling the truth here. They're reporting this as the 'Don't Say Gay Act,' which that's not what this is about," Moon said.
He said roughly 250 other individuals were unable to attend the hearing and gave him written testimony.
The exact number of people in the Senate Lounge Tuesday morning is unknown, however the room and hallway were full of people waiting to testify.
Moon has coined the bill as the "Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act," however Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) and other LGBTQ+ advocates call it the "Don't Say Gay" bill, as it contains similar, and in some cases even more restrictive, proposals as Florida's controversial bill.
Razer, in particular, has taken offense to the bill as the only LGBTQ+ member on the committee.
"I don't think I've ever felt more disrespected by single piece of legislation than this bill," Razer said. "You are erasing me as a human from our public schools, saying that I can't even be discussed under your bill. Yeah, in my own district, a teacher would not be able to tell them that their senator's gay. They couldn't ask the question."
As written in the summary, SB 134 would prohibit the discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation by school personnel, which includes but is not limited to:
- Nurses
- Teachers
- Counselors
- Principals
- Administrative officials
After about two hours of testimony, some senators and witnesses left the lounge for another hearing downstairs. The Senate Emerging Issues Committee hearing covered Senate Joint Resolution 14, sponsored by Justin Brown (R-Rolla) and SB 14, sponsored by Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee's Summit).
SJR 14 authorizes excursion boat gambling on the Osage River, which an about equal number of people supported or rejected.
On one side, business owners saw the money and job opportunities that would come from the opening of a casino. However, the other side of the bill claimed that the family friendly culture of Osage would change.
After about an hour of testimony, the committee switched gears to SB 14, which modifies provisions relating to and amending birth certificates. Under this bill, a trans person would be unable to change their birth certificate to the gender they identify as.
Cierpiot opened the hearing with an explanation on why he thinks this bill is important. He said that he believes doctors do not make mistakes with someone's gender when they are born.
"I just want to say once that decision is made, and once it's obvious, you just can't go back and change [it]," Cierpiot said.
Again, a large number of individuals filled Senate Committee Room 1 and overflowed into the hallway. There were only a small handful of witnesses there to testify for the bill compared to about an hour worth of testimonies from people against it.
A witness speaking on behalf of the Missouri Baptist Convention said that allowing trans individuals to change their gender on their birth certificate could mess with demographic numbers and forecasts.
Multiple witnesses from organizations such as The Trevor Project, PROMO, Planned Parenthood and ACLU argued that the passing of this bill would prohibit trans individuals from embracing their true selves.
One individual, Nicole Neville, is a second year medical student studying to be a doctor and a long-time Missouri resident.
She said she drove from Kansas City on Monday night and took time off from medical school to say her peace at the hearings. Neville said she is passionate about accessible health care and wanted to speak on behalf of the science behind transgender individuals.
Neville says in her opinion, science is not as black and white as some people make it out to be.
"To pretend that it is, is a level of ignorance that keeps getting passed by, but what it is, is ignoring the complexities of science," Neville said. "I wanted to be here to as a medical student to say, 'Hey, here's what I think. And here's how it affects our standard of care. And here's the patient it is going to hurt in the future.'"
At one point in time, Neville said she considered leaving the state she grew up in because of bills like these. Recently she decided to stay and fight for the people in the health care field.
Neville says that laws like these won't stop people from being trans, gay, etc.
"Hiding us will not force your kids to believe in your your worldviews, that they are bad people, it's just going to force them into hiding," she said.
After the hearings, PROMO held a protest against the 27 bills currently moving through the House and the Senate. Members from the ACLU and PROMO, and Sen. Razer were a few notable people in attendance.
The protest began with people joining members of PROMO on the Capitol steps, under a giant pride rainbow. Over the next 30 minutes, multiple LGBTQ+ activists took to the podium to protest and share their concerns about the bills.
Happening Now: A protest against the LGBTQ+ bills that are moving through the House and Senate currently. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DZzrwU4p3C— isabellemarak (@isabellemarak) February 7, 2023
Sen. Razer made a quick speech before having to return to the Capitol. He said he is unsure about what will happen with these bills, but he has hope.
"I don't know what's gonna happen this year, we may lose the battle. But this community has never lost a war," Razer said. "I can serve in the military, I can get married. The world didn't come to an end. And yes, trans kids can play soccer and the world won't come to an end. We will win."