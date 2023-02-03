Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday
Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving conversion requests today.
The division began accepting requests for existing medical facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility on Dec. 8, 2022. DHSS said nearly all of Missouri's medical dispensaries have sent a request, and nearly 90% were submitted on Dec. 8. The division has 60 days to approve a request.
Some dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait until Tuesday, even if they get approval from the state today. Columbia City Council is expected to amend city code at its meeting Monday night to authorize existing medical marijuana facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility license.
Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case
The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia "Ginger" Davis.
Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. She was found with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.
It was not immediately clear why CPD has reopened the case.
A friend of Davis, Linda Karns, said she hopes justice is served but has to question whether it was an isolated incident.
CPD has asked anyone with information related to the case to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at 573-874-7409 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
UM System Health Affairs Committee announces $67.5 million in renovations and expansions
The UM System Health Affairs Committee met Thursday to discuss renovations and expansions, including two major projects.
The total cost of the Medical Science Building renovation and Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health build out is estimated at $67.5 million, according to the presentation.
- Renovation of Medical Science Building: $51 million
- NextGen fourth floor build out: $16.5 million
The goal at the Medical Science Building is to create modern, modular laboratory areas and collaborative environments, as well as increase the number of principal investigators from 45 to 58. The anticipated completion is set for winter 2025 or 2026.
Fire burns down two mobile homes
Two mobile homes are destroyed following a fire in the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park.
Battalion Chief of Boone County Fire Department, Clint Walker, said his department got a call around 6:50 p.m. The fire was already burning two mobile homes and was threatening two others on both sides.
By the time 10 trucks and 27 firefighters got to the area, everyone who was inside the home got out unharmed.
New MU Esports lounge brings gaming to all students
MU opened its first Esports lounge open to all students on Thursday.
The space has 19 gaming computers for individual play, and three TVs for group games and watching big events like the Super Bowl.
The MU Esports general manager said he's excited to bring opportunities for gaming to the rest of campus, outside of just the Esports team.
The lounge is open to students from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays for free. There is an hourly fee to play from noon to 6 p.m. on the weekends.