Trump signs massive funding bill, averts shutdown
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.
A congressional Republican aide tells The Associated Press that the president has signed the measure.
The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
Music City Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak on Mizzou football team
The Music City Bowl matchup between Missouri and Iowa is officially cancelled, as announced by Mizzou on Sunday afternoon. Mizzou announced that an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Missouri program is forcing Mizzou to pause the program until January 2nd, three days after the scheduled contest in Nashville. Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk called the rise in cases over the past eight days "significant" in a press release.
US officials say suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.
Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast.
They said they believe no one else was involved.
CoMoGives smashes goal despite challenges of pandemic
In a year where truly anything is possible, the mid-Missouri community has given big.
The CoMoGives campaign, held each December by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, helps raise money for non-profits within the community. Groups and individuals can donate to multiple organizations of their choosing.
Columbia residents recycle Christmas trees after holiday celebrations
Columbia residents are dropping off Christmas trees at the Capen Park Mulch Site in an effort to clean up after Christmas celebrations.
The Capen Park Mulch Site, located off of Rock Quarry Road, accepts grass clippings, leaves, brush and small tree limbs at no cost to Columbia residents, according to the City of Columbia website.
MU spends millions on fall semester COVID-19 expenses
After nearly five months of masks and social distancing in class, fall semester at the University of Missouri has come to an end.
The university had to spend millions on COVID-19 related costs, ranging from safety kits, contact tracing, testing, student quarantines and additional custodial contracts.
Today's First Alert Weather forecast
Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees colder than over the weekend, leaving highs only in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Wind chills will not be as frigid as over Christmas week, but will be in the 20s for most of Monday and Tuesday.
Skies are overcast again this morning and winds are chilly, but less breezy