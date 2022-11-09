KOMU 8 Smart Decision Election Results
- Eric Schmitt (R) defeated Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in the Missouri U.S. Senate election
- Blake Luetkemeyer (R) defeated Bethany Mann (D) in the U.S. House District 3 election
- Mark Alford (R) defeated Jack Truman (D) in the U.S. House District 4 election
- Sam Graves (R) defeated Henry Martin (D) in the U.S. House District 6 election
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R) defeated Alan Green (D) in the Missouri Statewide Auditor election
- Travis Fitzwater (R) defeated Catherine Dreher (L) in the Missouri State Senate District 10 election
- Rusty Black (R) defeated Michael Baumil (D) in the Missouri State Senate District 12 election
- Justin Brown (R) defeated Tara Anura (D) in the Missouri State Senate District 16 election
- Cindy O'Laughlin (R) defeated Ayanna Shivers (D) in the Missouri State Senate District 18 election
- Ben Brown (R) defeated John Kiehne (D) in the Missouri State Senate District 26 election
- Cheri Toalson Reich (R) defeated David Raithel (D) in the Missouri State Senate District 44 election
- Adrian Plank (D) defeated John Martin (R) in the Missouri State Senate District 47 election
- Jim Schulte (R) defeated Jessica Silsz (D) in the Missouri State Senate District 49 election
- Douglas Mann (D) defeated James Musgraves (R) in the Missouri State Senate District 50 election
- The Statewide Constitutional Amendment 5 to create a Missouri national guard was passed
55% to 60% voter turnout expected in Boone County for Election Day
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expected voter turnout to be between 55% to 60% this year. That would be about 75,000 voters for Boone County.
Turnout ended up at 49.4% for registered Boone County voters, or 63,445 voters out of 128,429.
Lennon said 6,000 people used the absentee voting period.
Lennon said her office expected numbers to be a little lower than they were for the 2018 midterm elections with a 70.4% turnout.
"This is your opportunity to make your voice heard," Lennon said. "It's one of the the only times that your voice is exactly equal to everyone else's. Your vote matters just as much as your neighbors, your friends, your family. So this is your opportunity to make your voice heard on issues that are important to you."
Missouri likely to become latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
The amendment to the Missouri Constitution legalizes the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21. It would allow for personal possession up to three ounces.
It prohibits marijuana facilities from selling cannabis-infused products shaped or packaged as candy that may be attractive to children.
CPD seeks community help in locating and identifying suspected prowler
The Columbia Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying and locating a suspected prowler. Police believe that his activity may be escalating.
Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
"All of the victims in this case appear to be females between 20 to 30 years of age, both working professionals and students. Nobody in this case has been harmed physically by the suspect," police said.
CPD is asking the community to be alert and take precaution, including locking doors and windows securely and turning on any exterior lights. Community members are also encouraged to review any camera footage they may have and notify CPD if they see suspicious activity.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7414. To anonymously report a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
Columbia announces results of ARPA funding focus groups
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced Tuesday the results of feedback collected on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Following a survey that received 4,470 responses, PHHS conducted a series of focus groups to hear from individuals who were identified as underrepresented and individuals who have experiences that align with the top priorities identified in the survey results.
Based on the results of the survey and focus groups, the Columbia City Council determined these priority areas where it would like the second tranche of ARPA funding to be spent: access to services, affordable housing, workforce support and mental health access.
The city of Columbia has not yet determined a date on which it will begin hearing proposals for projects within these priority areas.
NFL flexes Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers matchup to prime time
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time.
The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC with the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers moving to 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.
The Chargers will appear on Sunday night in consecutive weeks. They will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in prime time on Sunday. The Bolts are also scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17.
The Chiefs will be making their third of four scheduled Sunday night appearances. They defeated Tampa Bay on Oct. 2 and Tennessee in overtime this past Sunday. Kansas City is also scheduled to play Denver under the lights on Dec. 11.