STEELVILLE − A high school in Crawford County is banning cell phones and smartwatches starting Monday, April 4.
Steelville R-3 High School made the announcement on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, Principal Steven Vetter said students are asked to either not bring their phones and smartwatches to school or to check them into the office until the day is over. Vetter said the items will be locked up and can be picked up after dismissal.
Vetter said the change is due to many reasons, not just one incident:
- Students taking videos and photos of other students in the bathroom and posting them on social media
- Students making audio recordings of test reviews and then listening to them while taking a test
- Students using phones while in locker rooms
- Pictures being taken of other students in the classroom without permission and posted to social media
- Making videos and posting on Tik-Tok
- Large amounts of conflicts that begin on social media or through text messages
Vetter told the Springfield News-Leader that the ban on cell phones and smartwatches was recently tested at the middle school. He called the results "positive."
The principal said parents can always contact their child during the school day by calling the office.
"We would encourage you to continue this practice and to not rely on messaging your child," Vetter wrote.
The post said any student who violates the new procedure will have their phone taken and a parent/guardian must pick it up. A second offense will result in the same, plus school detention, Vetter said.