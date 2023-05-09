JEFFERSON CITY − There's only three days left of the 2023 legislative session, which leaves little time for legislators to work on some of the more high-profile items on their agendas.
Some priority and highly-debated bills that are still awaiting consideration include topics such as public education, LGBTQ+ rights, sports betting and corporate tax cuts.
In Tuesday's Senate session, Sen. Doug Beck (D-Affton) awaited his sponsored bill that, if passed, would require a five-day school week. One of his biggest priorities this session was education.
"My priority for today's session was [a] five-day school [week]," Beck said. "We were going to be talking about that today and some form of education bill as we went forward."
Beck remains hopeful the Senate discusses the proposed legislation by the end of the day. However, during both Monday and Tuesday's sessions, Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) held the floor and filibustered.
"It makes it harder to get things done at this point," Beck said. "The longer folks speak on the floor right now, there's other bills out there that people thought had a chance to pass that are actually dying. The clock is ticking."
But Beck says overall, he is happy with the progress Democrats made this session.
"We've [the Senate Democrats] had a lot of successes over the year, in the budget and other things. A lot of Democratic priorities have happened this year," Beck said.
The House has already adjourned for the day. The Senate is still in session.
The legislative session ends at 6 p.m. Friday.