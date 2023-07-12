JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commissions approved the 2024 to 2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The plan lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies from July 1 through June 30, 2028.

The STIP is the largest program ever for the Missouri Department of Transportation, making almost $14 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation available over the next five years, the release said. The STIP draft gives $10.4 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $2.1 billion per year.

The five-year program includes funding from the state's general revenue to widen and improve Interstate 70, fix low-volume minor roads, upgrade railroad safety crossings and more. The funding was passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

“This STIP is not immune to the ongoing record inflation and increasing cost of doing transportation improvements. In fact, this program accounts for $1.2 billion in inflation impacts, which would equate to a year’s worth of funding in previous programs,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “To manage these fiscal constraints, this program didn’t add a significant number of projects. We had to adjust the schedules on nearly 400 projects to manage the funding availability each year. We’ll continue our asset management efforts while also making critical improvements and upgrades to corridors and safety features across the state.”

The program details maintenance improvements to Missouri's nearly 34,000 miles of roads and 10,400 bridges, the press release said.

Below are a list of a select few of construction plans mid-Missourians can expect in the upcoming five years:

Boone County

Upgrade pedestrian facilities to comply with the ADA Transition Plan from I-70 Drive to Range Line Street.

Upgrade pedestrian facilities to address nonstandard ADA facilities in Columbia and Ashland.

Payment to Columbia to add roundabout at West Old Plank Road.

Pavement resurfacing from Route 63 to Route J and Route N from Route 163 to end of state maintenance.

Callaway County

Interchange improvements at I-70 in Kingdom City.

Bridge improvement over I-70.

Bridge improvement over Kansas City Southern Railroad and Richland Creek. Includes I-70 westbound over Auxvasse Creek and Route F over Route 54.

Add auxiliary lanes at Old Jefferson City Road in Fulton.

Cole County

Upgrade pedestrian facilities to comply with the ADA Transition Plan in Jefferson City, Taos, Wardsville and Frankenstein.

Intersection improvements at South Ten Mile Drive in Jefferson City.

Bridge rehabilitation over North Moreau Creek.

Bridge removal on tri-level over Route 50.

The STIP also includes project information for non-highway modes of transportation and and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years.

The final STIP is available for viewing on MoDOT's website.