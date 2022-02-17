RAY COUNTY − An inmate died during an incident Thursday at the Ray County Jail located in Henrietta, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into the death, according to a Facebook post from the Ray County Sheriff's Office. 

No details were offered about the incident.  

"There was an incident in the jail today that unfortunately ended in the passing of an inmate," the Facebook post said. "At this time, we ask that everyone be respectful for the sake of the families."

The jail is located about an hour east of Kansas City, Missouri.

