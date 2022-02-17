...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and sleet. Additional snow accumulations between
1 and 3 inches and sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east
central, and northeast Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult,
if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise
extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the
latest road conditions can be obtained at
www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road
conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling
1-888-275-6636.
Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins. Travel
is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed
power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads
and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous.
It only takes a small amount of sleet to make roads, bridges,
sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. Plan for a slow trip
and use caution when approaching turns, bridges and overpasses.
Remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions.
&&