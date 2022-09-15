ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled the Amber Alert issued Tuesday night for a girl from Ferguson.

Troopers reported via social media early Thursday morning that law enforcement has determined 12-year-old NaTonja Holmes is safe and with someone known to her.

The alert was sent after the whereabouts of Holmes were unknown for over 24 hours, with her last being seen near Ferguson Middle School on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

The report indicated two women had been seen guiding Holmes by the arm into a blue minivan with no plates. 

The vehicle was found around noon Wednesday during the search for the girl.

