ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled the Amber Alert issued Tuesday night for a girl from Ferguson.
Troopers reported via social media early Thursday morning that law enforcement has determined 12-year-old NaTonja Holmes is safe and with someone known to her.
AMBER ALERT 2022-8 CANCELLED: LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS DETERMINED THAT THE JUVENILE VICTIM IS SAFE AND IS IN THE COMPANY OF SOMEONE KNOWN TO HER. pic.twitter.com/hH3x8KZbrn— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) September 15, 2022
The alert was sent after the whereabouts of Holmes were unknown for over 24 hours, with her last being seen near Ferguson Middle School on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
The report indicated two women had been seen guiding Holmes by the arm into a blue minivan with no plates.
The vehicle was found around noon Wednesday during the search for the girl.