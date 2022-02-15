JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has altered its AMBER Alert system. The application MO Alerts will now send out AMBER Alerts to targeted Troop regions and counties instead of the whole state.
MSHP said the change is in response to continuous complaints. Some Missourians did not want to be notified about abductions that took place on the other side of the state. MSHP said it factored those comments into the change.
Now, the new MO Alerts capability allows for a more targeted approach with some alerts.
Missourians can still sign up to receive AMBER and Blue Alerts no matter their location by subscribing to MO Alerts on the MSHP website.
According to the MSHP's Twitter, authorities send out AMBER Alerts for child abduction cases while Blue Alerts are issued to help locate suspects that have killed or seriously injured peace officers.