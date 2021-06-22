MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding Missourians of boat and swimming safety this summer as the hot weather continues and COVID-9 restrictions ease.
So far in the month of June, there have been 16 reported fatal drownings and boating accidents.
According to a recent Missouri State Highway Patrol report, of the 16 reported fatalities, 10 of those fatalities were due to drowning and six of those fatalities were due to boating accidents.
According to a report from the Associated Press, those who died in June were not wearing life jackets at the time.
These numbers are part of the 39 drownings and boating fatalities that have occurred so far this year.
The numbers are lower compared to last year in 2020, where there were 45 reported fatalities from drownings and boating accidents.
These fatality reports are increased from previous years going back to 2014.
Of the 39 drownings and boating fatalities that have occurred in Missouri in 2021, 27 individuals have died due to drownings and 12 individuals died due to boating accidents.