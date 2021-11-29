MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine traffic fatalities during this year's Thanksgiving holiday.
The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
Preliminary reports show a total of 457 crashes, 114 injuries, 125 DWI arrests and 72 drug arrests. There were no drownings or boating accidents, according to MSHP.
Three of the fatalities occurred in the Weldon Spring area, and another three occurred in the Lee's Summit area. The rest of the fatalities occurred in Poplar Bluff, Willow Springs and St. Joseph.
The youngest of the fatalities was a 13-year-old from Cabool. The vehicle she was in traveled off the right side of Highway 181, overturned and struck a fence. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSHP.
According to MoDOT, Missouri's traffic fatalities are up 3% compared to last year.
"Unfortunately, we are on track to reach 1,000 deaths in our state this year," MoDOT spokesperson John Nelson said.
During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers reported 307 accidents with 10 fatalities and 86 injuries.