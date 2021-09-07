CALLAWAY COUNTY - During Labor Day weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol saw an increase in crashes versus last year's holiday.
The time frame that the MSHP considers Labor Day weekend activity is from 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m., Monday.
According to MSHP, the 2021 traffic statistics include the following:
- 351 crashes
- 103 injuries
- 7 fatalities
- 108 DWIs
- 71 drug arrests
Troop F, which patrols most of the KOMU 8 viewing area, says it investigated 49 vehicle crashes, including six injuries. Ten people were arrested for DWIs.
One of the fatalities occurred in the mid-Missouri area. Detroit mother Renee Honor died in Callaway County after her vehicle traveled off the side of Interstate 70, struck an embankment and overturned. Her son, who was in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.
Last year, MSHP reported 278 crashes in the same time period, which included 140 injuries. There were 146 arrests for driving while intoxicated. Additionally, they reported 18 fatalities last year.
MSHP also released this year's Labor Day preliminary boating statistics:
- 7 crashes
- 4 injuries
- 1 fatality
- 6 BWIs
- 0 drownings
- 18 drug arrests
MSHP reported 20 boating crashes last year, which included six injuries. There were seven arrests for boating while intoxicated. Additionally, they reported one fatality last year and zero drownings.
Troop F marine troopers investigated four boat crashes, including three injuries. Four people were arrested for BWIs.
Some travelers are saying the drive home from the long weekend has been pretty smooth.
Brandon Bartels drove four hours across Missouri from Kansas City to St. Louis.
Bartels said he is staying alert to the holiday traffic.
"You're watching out for cops, you're watching out for trucks on the side of the road broke down so you want to get on the side," Bartels said. "But pretty much, traffic's been nice all the way here."
He said he also has seen a lot of state troopers on the highways.
"I've seen a few cops pull a few people over," Bartels said. "But no accidents so far."