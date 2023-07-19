KANSAS CITY – Historic Barbie artifacts are now on display at Kansas City's Union Station ahead of the movie premiere of "Barbie."
The Kansas City Museum installed the artifacts at Union Station’s movie theatre lobby for display leading up to and during the movie's premiere.
The artifacts range from the 1960s and 1980s and include Barbie and Ken closets from 1961; Barbie’s earliest outfits from 1959 to 1961; Barbie’s "Enchanted Evening" outfit and Ken’s tuxedo from 1961 to 1965; “Barbie in Japan" from 1964; and Barbie’s "Little Theater" series from 1964, according to a news release.
Union Station also turned into "Barbie Land" ahead of the premiere, with pink and white exterior lights and a new "Let's Go Barbie" photo op installation.
Tickets to "Barbie" at Union Station are on sale now for $5 at unionstation.org. Officials encourage advance tickets as large crowds are expected.