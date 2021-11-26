ST. LOUIS — Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, opened Friday for the holiday season.
The 25,000-square-foot breeding facility is decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses.
The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. It's available for up to 750 guests in two time slots each evening: 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
The experience costs $20 per person, $10 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.
The in-person visit allows guests to walk through the lit barn, enjoying the holiday atmosphere, a wagon display, plenty of photo opportunities with the Clydesdales. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will also be available for purchase.
“The ranch is always beautiful but there’s some really special about this place in the winter,” herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch Amy Trout said. “There’s no better way to ring in the holidays than to visit the Ranch, experience the light displays and visit with the Budweiser Clydesdales.”
Tickets for Warm Springs Ranch’s “Holidays with the Clydesdales” can be purchased online in advance.