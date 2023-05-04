JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) has led a filibuster since the beginning of the Missouri Senate full session at 10 a.m. Thursday. The senator from Cass County is concerned about a landfill being constructed in his district, but the filibuster is delaying the passage of the fiscal 2024 operating budget.
The budget has to be on Gov. Mike Parson's desk by 6 p.m. Friday.
House bills 2 through 15 were approved through a conference committee of combined House and Senate members late Wednesday night. The bills cannot be voted on until Friday's full House and Senate sessions due to a required 24-hour delay period.
HBs 17, 18, 19, and 20, however, were approved through committee Thursday morning and have to be discussed on the Senate floor before they can be approved by the House. That can't happen until the filibuster ends. HBs 17-20 include over $2 billion in fund allocations.
These bills include funding for reappropriation bills from the previous fiscal year, maintenance and repairs, capital improvements (new projects) and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Despite the delay, Senate Budget Committee Chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) remains confident that the budget will make it to the governor's desk on time.
"I'm not worried about us not getting these budget bills done," he said. "We have one constitutional duty ... every year, and it is to pass a balanced budget. And I'm confident that we'll do that, and we'll do it by our constitutional duty of tomorrow at 6 p.m."
Hough added that though he respects Brattin's efforts to look out for his constituents, he is not fond of the methods used to do so.
"I'm more of a fan of negotiating than holding people hostage," Hough said regarding the filibuster.
Sen. Bill Eigel (R-St. Charles) took up the filibuster on the Senate floor at approximately 2 p.m.
Other legislation that was on the Thursday agenda has been pushed back as well. Senate bill 5, which would allow enrollment of nonresident students in public school districts, was scheduled to be perfected in the Senate but has yet to be discussed Thursday.