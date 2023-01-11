JEFFERSON CITY — One week after the beginning of the legislative session, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the committee positions House members will hold for the 102nd General Assembly.
Plocher said the chairs, vice chairs and committee members were selected for their knowledge and expertise.
“We’re fortunate to have members with decades of relevant experience and extensive knowledge in the policy areas we will work to address over the next two years," Plocher said. "The chairs and vice chairs of our committees are well-versed on the topics their committees will consider, and will provide strong leadership and guidance for their members as they take on the issues that matter to Missouri families and businesses."
Plocher announced several committee chairs for the 101st General Assembly will continue their leadership roles in the 102nd General Assembly.
- State Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) will once again serve as chair of the House Budget Committee.
- State Rep. Dave Evans (R-West Plains) will continue his work as chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
- State Rep. Bill Falkner (R-St. Joseph) will once again lead the House Local Government Committee,
- State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) will continue to chair the House Veterans Committee.
- State Rep. Mike McGirl (R-Potosi) remains as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.
- State Rep. Jeff Coleman (R-Grain Valley) will continue in his role as the chair of the House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee.
- State Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) will continue to lead the House Higher Education Committee.
“I’m excited to see what our new members bring to the table as well," Plocher added. "They come from all walks of life and all parts of the state, and will provide an extremely valuable perspective that will greatly benefit the work we do in committee and on the floor.”
Plocher also announced several new chairs for some of the committees in the House.
- State Rep. Jeff Knight (R-Lebanon) will chair the House Rules – Legislative Oversight Committee.
- State Rep. Rick Francis (R-Perryville) will lead the House Rules – Administrative Oversight Committee.
- State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall) will oversee the newly-created House Rules – Regulatory Oversight Committee.
- State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) will lead the House Agriculture Policy Committee.
- State Rep. Hannah Kelly (R-Mountain Grove) will take over as chair for both the House Ethics Committee and the House Children and Families Committee.
- State Rep. Brad Hudson (R-Cape Fair) will take the reins of the House Economic Development Committee.
- State Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrollton) will be elevated from vice chair to chair of the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee.
- State Rep. Brad Pollitt (R-Sedalia) will take over as chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.
- State Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) will be the new chair of the House Fiscal Review Committee.
- State Rep. Bill Hardwick (R-Waynesville) will lead the House Emerging Issues Committee.
- State Rep. Alex Riley (R-Springfield) will chair the House General Laws Committee.
- State Rep. Bob Bromley (R-Carl Junction) will move from vice chair to chair of the House Utilities Committee.
A complete list of all committee assignments can be found online.