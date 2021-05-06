JEFFERSON CITY - Currently, guns are allowed in many public places, including restaurants, vehicles and state parks. Missouri House Bill 944 is aiming to make the list of places even longer. One place on the list of expanding access are churches, synagogues or mosques.
As a former minister, Republican Representative Ben Baker is one of the sponsors of the bill. Baker said this is something he thinks more pastors want.
“Pastors that came to me with concerns about this law, because it kind of creates a really awkward situation for a pastor to have to determine to be the sole arbiter of who gets to and who doesn't get to carry a firearm in church,” Baker said. “And so I thought it would be good to revisit that, look at the law and see what can be done.”
If passed, this bill would allow anyone with a concealed carry weapons permit to bring their weapon into a place of worship without pastoral permission.
“We just want to make sure people are able to exercise their right and I think make it safer by those now that would be carrying in a church would have some training when it comes to having that concealed carry weapons permit,” Baker said.
Opponents of the bill think it could only cause a bigger safety concern for worshipers. Churches would still be allowed to post signage prohibiting guns in the building.
In an April 28 press conference, Rev. Deon Johnson, bishop of the Diocese of Missouri and member of Bishops United Against Gun Violence, joined seven other religious leaders from around the state. Christian, Jewish and ethical humanist groups spoke in opposition of the bill.
"It's a sad honor to be standing here with these religious leaders, opposing a bill that probably should not have seen the light of day," Johnson said.
He continued and said the bill makes dangerous and violent situations more likely and creates a culture of fear. He said if the bill passes, he will take action to ensure guns are not allowed in the diocese's churches.
The bill would also allow guns on public transportation and lower the age for concealed carry weapons permits from 19 to 18.
The bill passed in the House and is now before the Senate. It is scheduled for a public hearing Friday morning.