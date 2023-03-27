JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill could change how Missouri’s publicly funded universities handle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statement requirements.
HB 1196, also known as “Postsecondary Education Discrimination,” prevents public post-secondary schools from requiring any applicants, students or contractors to endorse any DEI statements.
The bill’s language defines a DEI statement as a written or oral communication relating to the applicant's, employee's, student's, or contractor's:
- Race, color, religion, sex, gender, ethnicity, national origin, or ancestry, except when necessary to record required demographic information of such individuals.
- Views on, experience with, or past or planned contributions to efforts involving: diversity, equity, and inclusion; marginalized groups; antiracism; social justice; intersectionality; or related concepts.
- Views on or experience with race, color, religion, sex, gender, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, or other immutable characteristics of students and coworkers.
The House Rules - Administrative Oversight Committee voted 6-2 in favor of HB 1196 on Monday. The vote fell along party lines with present representatives from the Republican party voting ‘yes’ and present representatives from the Democratic party voting ‘no.’
Ranking minority member for the Rules - Administrative Oversight Committee, Rep. Ian Machey (D-St. Louis), said he opposes the bill because he thinks it is racist.
“The folks who are putting this forward when they use terms like diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI for short, or when they use terms like critical race theory, or CRT for short, what they're talking about is Black history,” Machey said. “Black history is what white lawmakers in this building have a problem with, and that is appalling.”
He said DEI statements should not be banned in post-secondary educational settings because people of color continue to be marginalized and underrepresented in those settings.
"The idea that we are going to ignore that or whitewash that or worse, outlaw that because it offends us or makes us uncomfortable as white people is just truly atrocious and is bringing us back 400 years,” Machey said.
Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) voted to move forward with the bill. He said he made this decision because he thinks DEI requirements are racist.
“I grew up in a different era than many of my colleagues,” Haden said. “...And, I can remember watching the progress we made on all of these issues. We've made great, great, great progress, but we’ve reached a point where all of a sudden, if you don't check multiple boxes, then you can't get a position. That's not correct.”
Haden said he looks forward to the floor discussion on the bill. It is not currently on the House schedule.
“I think we need to have this discussion on the floor. It will be lively, it will be very emotional,” Haden said.
The Senate's Education and Workforce Development Committee will discuss Senate bill 410, the Senate's version of HB 1196, at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
UM System clarifies DEI statement policy
This discussion on DEI statements in post-secondary public institutions came after the University of Missouri System clarified its own DEI statement hiring requirements. UM System President Mun Choi sent an email to staff and faculty Monday morning, explaining the university's recruitment process.
Uriah Orland, an MU spokesperson, told KOMU 8 News the clarification is not in response to HB 1196. Instead, the clarification comes in response to recent media reports questioning the school system’s use of DEI statements for hiring purposes.
The following values commitment will replace all prior requests for DEI statements for job opening within the UM System:
"We follow the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person's success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate. In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement."