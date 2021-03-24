COLUMBIA - Without a single nay, the Missouri House passed Bill 228 Wednesday. It's a preliminary victory for parents of the disabled.
The legislation would allow parents to record Individualized Education Programs (IEP) and 504 meetings while banning school districts from prohibiting those recordings.
Missouri Disability Empowerment (MoDE) parent Michelle Ribaudo of Columbia highlighted the importance of the bill.
"There's a lot of information, it's very confusing and tiring," Ribaudo said. "Things can kind of get lost in the mix and so it would be extremely helpful to help have these recordings."
IEP meetings happen at least once annually for parents, teachers, district faculty and staff, and specialists. Missouri is the only one-party consent state where school districts have banned parents and guardians.
The bill heads to the Senate following a unanimous 151-0 vote. A similar measure from bill sponsor state Sen. Chuck Bayse, R-Rocheport, stalled in the Senate during the last legislative session.
MoDE President Robyn Schelp says it's a promising sign, but the effort is far from over.
"As great as it is to get a law passed, you know, this isn't guaranteed for us," Schelp said. "We still have the entire Senate to make it through."
Schelp said MoDE has asked CPS to suspend the current policy until a May vote, but said they won't do it.
KOMU reached out to Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark late Wednesday afternoon. She said via email that if the law changes, the policy for school districts across the state would also change. It was unclear if CPS plans to suspend the current policy.
MoDE families were in attendance for today's vote.