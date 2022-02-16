JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill for drunk driving prevention was discussed during Monday's Crime Prevention Committee hearing.
House Bill 1680, introduced by Rep. Mark Sharp (D-Kansas City) would change the regulations for installing an alcohol ignition interlock in all vehicles for people who have an alcohol impaired offense.
A person who is convicted of an intoxication-related traffic offense would be required to use an ignition interlock device for at least a six month period, regardless if it is their first offense or not. The bill received support from both sides of the aisle on Monday.
The current Missouri law only requires a driver to install the interlock system in their vehicle if they have prior alcohol related offenses.
An alcohol ignition interlock services as a breathalyzer connected to the car's ignition and determines if a driver can start their car. To start the vehicle, the driver must blow into the tube. If the driver's blood alcohol concentration is more than .02, then the car won't start. This breath test keeps people who have alcohol in their system from getting behind the wheel.
Allyson Summers spoke at Monday's hearing in favor of the bill. Summers has worked for Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for 10 months. She said she began working with MADD after her friend was killed by a drunk driver.
“So I actually had a friend in early April, April of last year over Easter that was killed by an impaired driver going the wrong way down a highway," Summers said. "And so when that happened, he was killed on impact. The driver was drunk and high. And it was a very unfortunate situation that affected his family and his friends."
Summers says the new interlock will help create behavioral change.
“It reduces repeat drunk driving offenses by 67%. And then even after the ignition interlock is removed, it decreases by 39% versus anyone who didn't have an ignition interlock. So it really does truly change behavior," Summers said. "And so that's what MADD is trying to do. Those who've been convicted of a first time drunk driving offense to change their behavior and realize this is a choice. I can choose not to do this."
MADD helps victims who have been impacted by drunk drivers. It also teaches prevention courses, assists victims and families, monitors DUIs and DWIs in nine different counties and has advocates across the states.
Summers said drunk driving is 100% preventable.
“You can choose not to get behind the wheel, you can choose to go out for the night and take an Uber and not even take your keys out,” Summers said.
According to the Missouri Department of Transporation, in 2020, there were 217 people killed and 713 people seriously injured in crashes resulting from impaired driving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it strongly supports the use of ignition interlocks, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says interlock programs show promise in reducing repeat offenses once interlocks are removed.
“Ignition interlocks reduce repeat offenses for driving while intoxicated (DWI) by about 70% while they are installed," the CDC also said.